SEATTLE — In Rachel Linden's latest book, The Enlightenment of Bees, a young apprentice baker sets out on a globetrotting adventure with some unlikely companions. Not only is baking important to main character Mia West, but it has also played a large part in Rachel's life as well. She's sharing a recipe for Grandma Sally's Biscuits to explain how baking became a central theme in her book.

The Enlightenment of Bees | IndieBound.org "I combed through the pages with delight. This book is going to cause a real buzz." --Debbie Macomber, #1 New York Times bestselling authorSometimes a shattered dream leads to an amazing journey. At twenty-six, apprentice baker Mia West has her entire life planned out: a Craftsman cottage in Seattle, a job baking at The Butter Emporium, and her first love--her boyfriend, Ethan--by her side.

Author Event

Rachel Linden will be celebrating her latest novel's release with a reading from The Enlightenment of Bees on July 9, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at Mercer Island Books, 3014 78th Ave. S.E., Mercer Island.

Grandma Sally's Biscuits

(makes about one dozen)

Ingredients:

2 cups flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons sugar

6 tablespoons shortening or butter

2/3 cup milk

Directions:

Sift together the dry ingredients. Add the shortening or butter and mix using your hands until it becomes a crumbly mixture. Rub the dough between your fingers over and over until the butter or shortening is entirely integrated into the flour mixture. With a spatula carefully fold in about 2/3 a c. milk until the dough is just moistened. No dry flour mixture should remain. The dough should be all moistened, but not runny or too soft. Do not over mix. Drop by spoonfuls onto a greased baking sheet and bake at 400 F for 10-15 minutes depending on the size of the biscuit. They should be lightly browning on top and not doughy in the middle.

Enjoy with butter, jam or honey!

The Enlightenment of Bees is local author Rachel Linden's third novel.

Rachel Linden

Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.