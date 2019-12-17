This decade is packed full of music, but we challenged Robert Rutherford to select the top ten songs of the decade.

Rutherford is currently in charge of producing MoPop's music programs, but has a history as a music journalist, record-shop owner, and musician. His approach to this challenge was to select songs that are "pushing music into the future, sometimes within their respective genres, and sometimes in popular music in general."

Rutherford sits down to go through his countdown for his top ten songs of the decade.

Check out the complete playlist of Robert's top picks for the decade on Spotify.

Robert Rutherford's Top Ten Songs of the Decade:

10.) Hard Times - Gillian Welch

9.) Seasons (Waiting on You) - Future Islands

8.) Street Fighter Mas - Kamasi Washington

7.) Forgiven/Forgotten - Angel Olsen

6.) Tightrope - Janelle Monae

5.) Shut Up - Savages

4.) Electric Pow Wow Drum - A Tribe Called Red

3.) Colossus - IDLES

2.) Explode - Big Freedia

1.) Alright - Kendrick Lamar

