The author of five New York Times bestsellers, Malcolm Gladwell's" Talking to Strangers" is based off the premise that because we don't know how to talk to strangers, we are causing -- even inviting -- misunderstandings. It is being hailed as his "darkest" book yet as he uses the trials of Amanda Knox, deceptions of Bernie Madoff and the death of Sandra Bland to demonstrate how small group conflict can have global impact.

Malcom joins New Day Northwest to talk about the inspiration for the novel and explain why thoughtful communication is so important.

