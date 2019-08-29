SEATTLE — There are millions of books available for rent at the Seattle Public Library system's 26 branches. It can especially be overwhelming because new books are constantly being released. Librarian Misha Stone joins New Day Northwest to highlight six new books, some out now and some out in September, worth checking out.

The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates (out 9/24) Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson (out 9/17) The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz (out 9/24) Wanderers by Chuck Wendig (out NOW) Motherhood so White by Nefertiti Austin (out 9/24) How to be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi (out NOW)

