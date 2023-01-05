Key To Change inspires youth through world-class music instruction

The nonprofit's competition and fundraiser is May 7 at Benaroya Hall.

SEATTLE — In 2017, violinist and educator Dr. Quinton Morris founded Key to Change in south King County with the goal of giving underserved youth and students of color opportunities to take violin and viola lessons.

Through the nonprofit, students are immersed in classes and one-on-one instruction. They also are given the opportunity to perform, and are supported as they prepare for college auditions and applications.

Their yearly performance is combined with the fundraiser at Spring Salon. This year, the Spring Salon will take place May 7 at Benaroya Hall in Seattle.

The nonprofit hopes to raise $150,000 during the fundraiser, with the money going to help fund scholarships to support students in the coming year.

The event, which is at 2 p.m. on May 7, will include a reception, awards program and concert. The nonprofit will honor Vivian Phillips with their inaugural Community Achievement Award for her contributions to youth development, the Black community and the arts section.

