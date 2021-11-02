Dietitian shares recipes to support your gut health

Gut health is a term that’s often thrown around. When people talk about gut health, they often refer to digestion: how the stomach is working and its feeling. Gut health also refers to what is going on in, and the health of, the microbiome.
Registered dietitian Ginger Hultin joined New Day NW to demonstrate recipes and talk about the best ways to help your microbiome.
Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.