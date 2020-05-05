Taco Cat, Ribbon Ninjas and Exploding Kittens - games to keep boredom at bay

SEATTLE — Snapdoodle Toys in Kenmore and Seattle locations are offering curbside pick-up so you can get the latest games to keep you all busy and laughing.
Snapdoodle's Maq Weaver recommends 5 games to keep the fun going srong:
- 3-5 yrs. - Peaceable Kingdom Games (Highlight Bandit's Memory Mix-Up)
- 5-10 yrs - Ribbon Ninja
- Teens - Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza
- Family (7 & up) - Exploding Kittens
- Adult/family - EXIT the Room Games
Snapdoodle's Curbside pickup is available Monday-Saturday, Noon-4pm, at Kenmore & Seattle storefronts. Your order will typically be available for pickup the next day.
Note: Because the Kenmore store is also a UPS drop-off it's considered essential and open for business. Only two people are allowed in the store at any time and you must wear a mask.
