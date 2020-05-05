x
Taco Cat, Ribbon Ninjas and Exploding Kittens - games to keep boredom at bay

If you're hearing "I'm bored" from the kids you might need one of these games! Curbside pickup from Snapdoodle Toys in Kenmore.
Credit: Snapdoodle Toys
SEATTLE — Snapdoodle Toys in Kenmore and Seattle locations are offering curbside pick-up so you can get the latest games to keep you all busy and laughing.

Snapdoodle's Maq Weaver recommends 5 games to keep the fun going srong:

  • 3-5 yrs. -  Peaceable Kingdom Games (Highlight Bandit's Memory Mix-Up)
  • 5-10 yrs - Ribbon Ninja
  • Teens -    Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza
  • Family (7 & up)  - Exploding Kittens
  • Adult/family -  EXIT the Room Games

Snapdoodle's Curbside pickup is available Monday-Saturday, Noon-4pm, at  Kenmore & Seattle storefronts. Your order will typically be available for pickup the next day.

Note: Because the  Kenmore store is also a UPS drop-off it's considered essential and open for business.  Only two people are allowed in the store at any time and you must wear a mask.  

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5