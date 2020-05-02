SEATTLE — Divorce is always tough, but when it involves a foreign national married to an American spouse, the risks and vulnerabilities multiply.

In this interview, we learn how the Japanese consulate is seeing this problem more often and have identified these spouses, often women, as silent victims.

Yoichiro Yamada, Consul General Of Japan In Seattle and attorney Naoko Inoue Shatz with the International Families Justice Coalition explain.

