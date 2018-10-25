Seattle — With the cold weather approaching, what better reason to stay inside than to curl up with a good book. We had Misha Stone from the Seattle Public Library tell us five new books that are great for fall.
Take a look at these during your next visit to the library:
- 'The Library Book' by Susan Orlean
- 'All You Can Ever Know' by Nicole Chung
- 'Transcription' by Kate Atkinson
- 'Unsheltered' by Barbara Kingsolver
- 'Everything's Trash, But It's Okay' by Phoebe Robinson
