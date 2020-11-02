SEATTLE — Author Courtenay Hameister describes herself as a professional nervous person. She's also known for her 12-year stint as host and head writer for the nationally syndicated public radio show Live Wire!

In this interview, Courtenay shares more about the year that took her out of her comfort zone and lead to the creation of her new book Okay Fine Whatever.

ABOUT THE BOOK: "Refreshing, relatable, and pee-your-pants funny, Okay Fine Whatever is Courtenay’s hold-nothing-back account of her adventures on the front lines of Mere Human Woman vs. Fear, reminding us that even the tiniest amount of bravery is still bravery, and that no matter who you are, it’s possible to fight complacency and become bold, or at least bold-ish, a little at a time." (courtenayhameister.com).

