How cooking with kids can help their cognitive ability

Recipe developer Mimi Sabo talks with New Day about how cooking can not only feed the soul, but also the brain. #newdaynw

We all know it's important to get kids to help out in the kitchen, but did you know that it helps their brain function?

In fact, studies show that the act of cooking together encourages children's thinking, problem-solving, and creativity.

Recipe developer Mimi Sabo joined New Day to talk about the cognitive effects of cooking together and shared a tasty recipe for Granola Cups with Yogurt!

Happy Face Granola Cup

These gluten-free, easy-to-make Granola Cups are delicious filled with yogurt, and adorable when you top them with silly fruit faces!

Make-to-eat time:

1 hour 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

Butter or oil, for greasing

1 banana, mashed

1 ½ cups gluten-free rolled oats

⅓ cup honey

1 teaspoon cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon salt

Fillings: 1 ½ cups yogurt, sliced fruit

KIDS KITCHEN SKILLS:

Mixing

Pressing into a mold

Baking, filling, & decorating

TOOLS:

Mixing cups & spoons

Medium mixing bowl & rubber spatula

6-cup muffin pan

DIRECTIONS:

Grown-up steps: Kids may need support at the oven, and always remember to use oven mitts when transferring pans. Be sure to grease your muffin pan well, and let the granola cups cool completely before trying remove them from the pan.

Heat the oven to 350° F. Grease a 6-cup muffin pan, and set aside. In a medium bowl add all of the ingredients except the yogurt and toppings. With a spatula mix until all of the ingredients are well combined. Fill the greased muffin pan with the granola mixture. Using a spoon or your fingers form the cups. Bake cups for 10-15 minutes or until the edges are golden brown. Set the cups aside to cool completely. Gently remove the cups from the molds. Fill with yogurt, top with fruit, and serve!