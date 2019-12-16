Ciscoe Morris and friendly rival Ed Hume have brought their picks for plants that make perfect gifts!

Ciscoe's Plants

My holiday gift plants that are undoubtedly better than Ed's.



Stephanotis floribunda - Fragrant Madagascar Jasmine



This plant normally blooms in summer and was forced into bloom for the

holidays. The flowers are deliciously fragrant. Normally the plant

goes into dormancy during winter so keep the soil evenly moist until flowering stops sometime after New Years. Once that happens water very sparingly, only when the pot feels very light. Keep at room temperature, in bright light out of direct sunshine. In summer, one temperatures warm up, place the plant outdoors in bright shade, or keep in the house in a bright location, water regularly, fertilize with a balanced fertilizer and mist every morning. Your Stepanotis should start blooming in early summer and continue all summer long.



Vriesea splendens - Flaming sword



This plant combines beautiful foliage with a spectacular flower that lasts as long as any orchid bloom. Give this to a friend who murders every plant they get. You'll be able to tell them that the plant will die soon after the long lived flower fades, and they can throw it into the compost pile guilt free.



Paphiopedilum superssuk 'Eureka' X Raisin Pie. Lady slipper orchid.



Everyone gives Phalaenopsis (moth orchids) as holiday gift plants. It's true they are quite showy and the flowers last a long time, but if the person receiving the gift plant loves houseplants, I think Paphiopedilum is a better choice. They have more attractive foliage, and feature flowers that are extremely complicated and beautiful. Best of all, most lady slippers reliably rebloom every early spring. The flowers last 2 to 3 months. Grow in low to medium light in intermediate to warm conditions, water about every 4-5 days and fertilize every other time you water. Lady slippers are gorgeous, and are easy to grow plants for people who are comfortable with houseplants.



Tillandsia - air plant



The key to success with these incredible plants that look like undersea creatures, is to soak them in water for at least a couple of hours every couple of weeks by putting them in a big yogurt container full of

warm water. Make sure to let them dry, upside down for about a

half-hour after you take them out of the water. That will keep the crown from remaining saturated which can cause them to rot. I put mine outside during summer by sticking them in branch unions on shrubs and vines in bright shady location. Then all that is required is to squirt the tweetle out of them with the hose every couple of weeks in dry weather. The ones that look like little squids make great take home gifts for dinner guests. Just make sure the guests don't try to eat them, before you're able to tell them that they are plants!



Watch out ED. These holiday gift plants are so cool, there's no way your plants are going to beat mine this time!

Ed's Plants

Poinsettia, 'Tapestry'

Camellia 'Sasanqua' (winter flowering.)

Hellebore Niger 'Christmas rose'

Kalanchoe (New dbl. flowering varieties.)

Segment Producer Heidi Eng. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.