Who did it better? Ciscoe and Mary Morris go to war … Plant war that is

The only thing more fun than designing a container garden is to have a friendly competition with your favorite avid gardener to see who can put together the most spectacular pot. I just hope Mary isn't too disappointed when my container design whips the living tweetle out of hers!

Regarding how to plant a prize-winning container, here are a few helpful hints: Every pot should have 'thrillers'; centerpiece plants that anchor the design. (It's important that thrillers are in proportion with the size of the pot.) Next are the 'fillers'; plants that are of medium height that add color and texture. Finally, the 'spillars' are plants that flow over the side of the pot. (Spillars should provide color with flowers or foliage that goes well with the color of the container and the overall design.) I find container plantings most appealing if there is plenty of contrasting texture and colored foliage. Take some chances. Mix in incredible perennials, annuals, maybe even a little tree, and a tropical plant or two. Adding unusual plants adds interest.