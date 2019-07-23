SEATTLE — Gather up some friends and enjoy a sunny morning in Redmond Town Center for FitFest, a chance for participants to enjoy an array of mini fitness classes, health and wellness pop-up shops, booths, and giveaways. You can come and try out one class or pack in as many as you like, like cycling, yoga, and interval training - plus your event donation supports The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

One of the workouts that will be featured is a shadow boxing class hosted by TITLE Boxing Gym. You can join them at 8:45 AM at FitFest, but get pumped up in your own home this morning as Sarah Herrell shows us what boxing is all about.

FitFest 2019

FitFest will be held on Sunday, July 28, from 7:00AM to 1:00PM at Redmond Town Center, 7525 166th Avenue Northeast, Redmond. You must register ahead of time to reserve your spot, and the first 300 attendees will receive an FitFest swag bag.

