SEATTLE — Whether you're looking for your next commute book or in need of a gift for a book-worm, our two favorite librarians are here with their top recommendations from the past decade.
Seattle Public Library's Misha Stone and King County Library System's Emily Calkins sit down to share ten of their favorite books from the 2010s.
Misha’s Top Ten Books:
- The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
- The Fifth Season by N. K. Jemisin
- The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown
- Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates
- Pachinko by Min Jin Lee
- My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante
- Just Kids by Patti Smith
- The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson
- The Heart’s Invisible Furies by John Boyne
- There There by Tommy Orange
Emily's Top Ten Books:
- Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead
- Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel
- Gone Girl by Gillan Flynn
- Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
- Exit West by Mohsin Hamid
- The Fault in Our Stars by John Green
- Good Talk by Mira Jacob
- Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng
- The Argonauts by Maggie Nelson
- These Truths by Jill Lepore
