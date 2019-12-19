SEATTLE — Whether you're looking for your next commute book or in need of a gift for a book-worm, our two favorite librarians are here with their top recommendations from the past decade.

Seattle Public Library's Misha Stone and King County Library System's Emily Calkins sit down to share ten of their favorite books from the 2010s.

Misha’s Top Ten Books:

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

The Fifth Season by N. K. Jemisin

The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown

Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante

Just Kids by Patti Smith

The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson

The Heart’s Invisible Furies by John Boyne

There There by Tommy Orange

Emily's Top Ten Books:

Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead

Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel

Gone Girl by Gillan Flynn

Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Exit West by Mohsin Hamid

The Fault in Our Stars by John Green

Good Talk by Mira Jacob

Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

The Argonauts by Maggie Nelson

These Truths by Jill Lepore

