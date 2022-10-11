Guess that scent! Bath & Body Works candle challenge

Is it Frozen Lake or Falling Flurries? We put Bath & Body Work’s holiday candles to the test as we tried to match the scent to the name. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Cue the holiday cheer, because Bath & Body Works holiday candles are out and our New Day team is NUTS about these sublime burning beauties!

We had to handicap producer Rebecca Perry because she spends a lot of time in the store and knows the scents in her sleep. Amity and producer Suzie Wiley are big fans, but not in Rebecca’s league!

Here are the scents we had to guess:

BRAND-NEW SCENTS:

Sugar Plum Fairy smells like the sweetest night-before-Christmas dreams ever with sweet sugarplum, candied cranberries, and sugared orange. Merry Maple Bourbon is a festive, full-bodied holiday party cocktail with sweet maple sugar, rich bourbon, and aged cedarwood barrels. Cedar & Suede is like opening a vintage leather trunk with soft cedar, warm incense, and velvety suede. Twas The Night Before Christmas smells like making cookies on Christmas Eve with Santa's fresh baked cookies and a warm mug of milk with dashes of cinnamon and nutmeg. Strawberry Snowflakes is a fluffy, fruity flurry of juicy strawberry, whipped cream, and iced bergamot.

TRIED & TRUE SCENTS:

Vanilla Bean Noel is like a sweet, creamy, fresh-baked holiday treat with fresh vanilla bean, marshmallow fluff, and vanilla cake. Winter Candy Apple is the super-sweet fruit treat you look forward to all year with red apples, crisp pears, and candied oranges. Fresh Balsam is cool and woodsy, just like the great outdoors with woodland balsam, crisp eucalyptus, fir branches, and cedarwood. Winter is a glistening, bright, woodsy winter wonderland with white woods, pine needles, sparkling clementine, and spiced clove. *Also producer Rebecca's fave scent! Champagne Toast is a fruity, sweet, sparkling spritzer with bubbly champagne, sparkling berries, and sweet orange. Mahogany Teakwood is like borrowing their flannel for a hike in the woods with rich mahogany, black teakwood, dark oak, and frosted lavender. Mahogany Balsam is like traipsing through the forest in your favorite wintry ensemble with juniper berry, fresh balsam, and mahogany wood. The Perfect Christmas smells like placing Santa's sweets by the tree with fresh cut pine, cinnamon sugar, and toasted marshmallow. *Amity's favorite! Frozen Lake is like a brisk skate around nature's ice rink with lavender leaves, cool eucalyptus, and juniper berries. Cinnamon & Clove Buds combines all the warm, cozy winter spices you love with cinnamon leaf, clove bud, and ground nutmeg. Tis The Season is the spiced, fruity, woodsy spirit of the season with rich red apple, sweet cinnamon, and cedarwoo. *Producer Suzie's favorite! Spiced Apple Toddy is a warm, fruity nightcap with warm apple brandy, spiced plum, tart cranberry, and cinnamon stick. Peppermint Hot Chocolate is a refreshing twist on your favorite hot cocoa with sweet peppermint, silky milk chocolate, and sweet cream. Midnight Snow is like cozying up in a soft, soothing throw to watch the snow fall with juniper berries, cedarwood, and soft lavender. Falling Flurries is like a fresh blanket of snow on the treetops with frozen thyme, fresh eucalyptus, ripe pear, and sandalwood.