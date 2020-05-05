People in addiction recovery feel isolated without support groups

Online support can help, but losing the sense of community from in-person meetings can take a toll. Counselor Jeff Stuhmer says we must watch out for eachother.

SEATTLE — Staying home and away from others is tough for most of us, but for those in recovery from addiction, losing the support from in person meetings like AA is a tough ajustment.

"We don't have a blueprint for how to act in a pandemic." Jeff Stuhmer, a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Substance Use Disorder professional knows first hand what it's like to lose the community such meetings bring. He is in long term recovery and now counsels groups at Hazeldon Betty Ford in Bellevue.

He says we have to watch out for eachother and ask the tough and courageous questions when we think a loved one is struggling.

Helpful resources:

Jeff also recommends meditation apps like Calm, Headspace, and Insight Timer, which can be found in the app store for your mobile device.

He says there are many guided meditations available on YouTube that can help as well.