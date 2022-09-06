New Experience at Woodland Park Zoo: Critter Connections🦉🐍! | Local Lens Seattle

Get up-close and personal with a furry mammal, feathered friend or rascally reptile

SEATTLE — Calling all animal lovers! This new experience at Woodland Park Zoo is for you!

I got to try a new, up-close and personal experience called Critter Connections! Ambassador Animals star in this new program helping to build guests’ empathy for animals and promoting ways to act for wildlife.

Visitors can meet these incredible animals through engaging, up-close experiences at the zoo’s theatres and other programs and events across the zoo.

Whether it is one of their fun furry mammals, fine feathered friends or rascally reptiles, each one of the Animal Ambassadors has a personality of their own. I got the chance to meet a porcupine named Molly, Buddy the owl and even a ball python. I wasn’t super keen on the snake but feeding the porcupine, Molly, was a highlight! I even got a selfie with Buddy the owl!

Nuts and bolts of the experience:

• 20-25 minutes with one reptile, one bird and one mammal. Also includes one selfie or photo op.

• Available at 10:30 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. daily, except Wednesdays.

• Showcases the zoo’s mission by highlighting exceptional animal welfare though training, choice and control, and empathy messaging.

• Pricing: $25 per person.

Get more information here and make sure you make your reservation ahead of time.

*Please arrive on time for the full experience. Please note, this is a no-touch encounter - you will not be allowed to touch the animals.

