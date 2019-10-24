SEATTLE — People toasting wine usually hear the sharp clink of glasses. But wine lovers are now hearing the familiar snap of a can tab opening.

“It's a trend that's not really going away, it's only getting bigger. And there's some reasons for that. One, cans are very light so the appeal to the outdoorsy crowds that live in the Pacific Northwest. Another advantage of canned wines is you don't need a glass," said South Sound Magazine contributing writer Julie Arnan. She shared some examples from Total Wine and More in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood.



"It's easy to wonder why a single can may cost $6 or $8 dollars on the shelf. That's because there's actually a half a bottle of wine in each one of these cans. These are 375 milliliters cans and they contain approximately two and a half glasses of wine in there. So keep that in mind when you're consuming."

One 12 ounce can is equal to a half a bottle of wine.

New varieties only keep coming to Washington state. One of them is by winemaker David Merfeld, who some people know as simply, 'Merf.'

"Merf wines in a can are only available at T-Mobile Park and CenturyLink Field. What's kinda cool about Merf wines is these are the exact same wines he puts in his big glass bottles."

Another is called Adulting, which is a sparkling variety that comes in red, white and rose.

"One of the best things about sparkling wines in a can is it connects to our association of what should come out of a can; something cold, something bubbly. So it lends itself very easily to being a canned wine."

Chateau Ste Michelle is also here for the trend. Their popular 14 Hands wine can now be enjoyed in a can.



"This is gonna be one of the most easily available wines it's everywhere. Even 7-11's, which I just found out, 50 percent of the United States lives within a mile of a 7-11 so you'll never be without your 14 Hands wine."

You can read Julie Arnan's article on wine in cans in the Sept/Oct issue of South Sound Magazine.

This story is in partnership with South Sound Magazine.

