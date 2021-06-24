Want to help preserve Washington's trails? Buy these socks

“I've always been in the outdoors and I really truly believe in the restorative powers of getting outside,” he said. "I wanted to start something that was a social cause that gave back, so our socks are essentially socks by hikers, for hikers."



They’re also built to hold up – something Nasr discovered was critical after bringing the wrong socks on a backpacking trip.



"I totally blistered my feet on that hike, came back tail between my legs and was looking for better hiking socks," he said.



When he didn't find any, he put his University of Washington entrepreneurship degree to work and created them. From The Ground Up socks are made of a merino blend he calls "Incredi-wool."



“It’s anti-microbial, anti-bacterial, blister-resistant, and odor-resistant," Nasr said.



They're field-tested by hard-core hikers like Julia Sheehan, who walked the Appalachian Trail.



"She took them the entire 2200 mile stretch, three pairs of socks, they didn't wear out, they didn't cause blisters, she went home, she threw out all of her other hiking socks,” Nasr said.