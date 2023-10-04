A 'dinghy' adventure in the Puget Sound

Small boat, big adventure: Northwest man touring all the local lighthouses he can in 2 days aboard a 10 foot boat. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Some people would call this adventure 'dingy.'

And they'd be right.

"Small boat. Big seas. Big adventure," said Larry Graf, who's taking his 10-foot dinghy on a two-hundred and forty mile mission to see all the lighthouses in the Puget Sound in two days, along with first mate Daisy the dog and friend Dale Dahl, who's piloting another small dinghy.

"I love doing crazy things with the boats and stuff on the water," laughed Larry, who owns Aspen Power Catamarans, a company that designs and builds boats in Burlington.

This journey begins in Anacortes and these boats handle 20-knot winds and huge waves as they make their way across the Straits on Juan de Fuca.

"Oh man, it was really rough, there were some tide rips out there that were just howling. Breaking waves and stuff," Larry said.

Tough conditions, but Larry's not worried - these boats were designed and built in his factory. The Carbon Cat tenders are ultra light, and fuel efficient, and stable enough that Daisy is happy to hop back on after a fuel stop:

Larry, Daisy and Dale head out of Elliot Bay Marina to check more lighthouses off their list.

And to prove that you don't need a big boat - to have a big adventure.