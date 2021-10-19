Raise a glass at unique 'brewstillery' in Edison

Terramar Brewstillery in the Skagit Valley brews beer, distills spirits, and serves pizza made with hyper-local ingredients. #k5evening

EDISON, Wash. — Looking for a unique date night spot?

Head to the Skagit Valley, drive through the small town of Edison, and pull up to the end of a street – there, you’ll find a place that’s part brewery, part distillery, and part pizza restaurant.

Terramar Brewstillery is a semi-secret spot visitors are often excited to stumble upon.

"They're surprised to find us,” said head brewer Greg Spore. “They're really excited about it, they're like 'We had no idea this was here! This is awesome! We're going to tell all our friends!'"

The front doors open into a building that's housed all manners of business. It once served as a slaughterhouse, and more recently a sawmill. The re-designed interior honors the past. Tabletops are made from reclaimed wood and meat hooks hang light fixtures.

Terramar sources as many locally-grown ingredients as possible, from pizza-making to brewing.

"They're getting their grains from Skagit Malt and the malt on the grains is perfect,” said beer sommelier Albie Bjornberg. "Beers range from light and dry all the way to big doubles, Belgian style, and sours."



Beer is available for takeout in crowlers (32 oz. cans,) which are filled and capped fresh-to-order. Guests can also sip on-site, in the tasting room or on a massive back patio with striking views of nearby mountains and the slough.



If cocktails are in order, guests can retire to the indoor speakeasy. There they serve whiskey, vodka and gin and tinctures, also crafted in-house from Skagit Valley ingredients.



The speakeasy features a classic movie theme, inspired by Terramar's owner Chris Barker, who spent years working on huge Hollywood blockbusters before settling in Skagit County.



It all adds up to a one-of-a-kind secret spot, well worth visiting.



"I definitely do feel like it's a hidden gem,” Spore said.