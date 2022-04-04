There's a sweet tooth's paradise in Kirkland

The Sweet Side in Kirkland is a dessert cafe that features sweet treats galore and delish drinks. #k5evening

Calling all sweet tooths — your paradise awaits in Kirkland!

The Sweet Side is a dessert cafe at the Village at Totem Lake. From cake to cookies to a seriously intense hot chocolate, the Sweet Side will no doubt have something to quell your sweet tooth.

One of the most popular drinks there is the Ultimate Hot Chocolate, which comes decked out with a ton of candy on top. They also serve prosecco cocktails to go with your carrot cake slice — their most popular dessert there.

If you want to avoid sweets — or just need a break from your cupcake feast — they serve flatbreads as well. The Margarita flatbread was out of this world, and went perfectly with our carrot cake slice, cupcake, and three macarons. A balanced meal!

The Sweet Side also has a location in Wallingford, although their dessert cafe space is just in Kirkland. Their Wallingford location functions as a bakery rather than a place to sip and eat.