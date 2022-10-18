The cast of 'The Watcher' describe their dream homes

The creepy seven-episode series is now streaming on Netflix. #k5evening

SEATTLE — In "The Watcher" Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts play a husband and wife who buy a huge house in a New Jersey hamlet. It sounds like the American dream until an anonymous letter signed "The Watcher" launches a series of nightmare episodes for the family.

A month before the series debuted, actress Jennifer Coolidge, in character as real estate agent Karen Calhoun, showed off the dream house used in the series. It got us wondering what the stars of The Watcher desired most in their dream homes.

"A walk in pantry! I love a walk in pantry," Cannavale said. "I like a big kitchen and I'd like a steam shower because I don't have one."

"Well now that I've seen "The Watcher" I would have to have a safe room and 15 pitbulls and a lot of cameras," Coolidge said.

"A front porch," Margo Martindale answered. "A really big front porch and a really big island in the kitchen."

"I would go for a back porch over a front porch any day but then that's just me," Mia Farrow said.

"Well I love to sit on the front porch and watch the neighbors go by," Martindale said.

"See, that's why I like to sit on the back porch," Farrow said. "So we don't watch the neighbors going by all the time."

The series takes its creepy real life premise way beyond what actually happened, so buckle up. You'll never guess what's next.

At one point his distraught son asks Cannavale "Can you keep us safe?", a question that burrows down to what a man with a family is supposed to do and what his character is really struggling with.

"That's what attracted me to the project," Cannavalle said. "Like, what happens when somebody who seems capable of protecting their family and has got it together all of a sudden has that taken away from him?

"I think as Americans we all believe that if we work hard and we do the right thing that we deserve to have the house and the good school district. And you know the truth is do we really deserve that? I don't know. The whole thing is unpredictable."