This Redmond costume shop is so good it's scary

REDMOND, Wash. — More than 20 years ago, Kyra Stewart created “A Masquerade" in Redmond, starting with more than 500 custom costumes from her private collection.

Stewart set out to build a business that would offer much more than a typical costume shop, offering high-quality theatre-level creations. Many outfits actually graced the stage in a previous life.

Some of the costumes come from vintage collections. Others are fan-created, and many are what you could only call “wearable art.”

All items are available for purchase, and most for rent.