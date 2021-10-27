x
This Redmond costume shop is so good it's scary

"A Masquerade Costume" raises the bar for Halloween garb. #k5evening
Credit: KING-TV
Many of the costumes at "A Masquerade" were created for theatrical performances.

REDMOND, Wash. — More than 20 years ago, Kyra Stewart created “A Masquerade" in Redmond, starting with more than 500 custom costumes from her private collection.

Stewart set out to build a business that would offer much more than a typical costume shop, offering high-quality theatre-level creations. Many outfits actually graced the stage in a previous life.

Some of the costumes come from vintage collections. Others are fan-created, and many are what you could only call “wearable art.”

All items are available for purchase, and most for rent.

A Masquerade” is not just a brick-and-mortar business. They also provide a mobile wardrobe service for theme parties, weddings, or other special events. Perfect for your next medieval faire.

