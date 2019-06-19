BELLEVUE, Wash. — Kevan Atteberry is the guy who designed Microsoft's adorable on-screen assistant, Clippy, back in the 1990s. Clippy was the little guy who popped up to delight and sometimes annoy the users of Microsoft Windows.

"I created the character, not the functionality," says Atteberry, defending the now-retired character found on millions of computers worldwide.

Atteberry has also illustrated more than a dozen bestselling books for kids, including a series called "Tickle Monster," authored by TV star Josie Bissett.

"It's just sold, and sold, and sold. It's been great," he says.

But he's never told a story quite like this one.

"Much more important story than I started out to make it."

It's a tale of courage and heartbreak, and an unbreakable bond with his wife and lifelong muse, Teri.

"Ask anybody," he says. "She was probably the most happy, joyous person you've ever met. She was always laughing. Everybody loved her."

In her early 50's Teri was having a hard time remembering things.

"I'd never heard of young-onset Alzheimer's when we took her in for testing."

Alzheimer's was cruel and relentless, but Teri kept fighting.

"She never lost that joy."

Even after the disease finally broke her mind and body, Teri's spirit somehow remained.

"She was in a home now, but I still saw her, or felt her presence in the house."

Around that time, Atteberry had been writing a children's book about a boy and a cat. A "Ghost Cat."

"He hears it. Or maybe he feels it in his bed at night."

The artist says it took friends to point out the obvious.

"'Ya know, Kevan, you really have a ghost in your house, too,'" they told him.

The love of his life was somehow still with him.

"Pushing my pencil. Maybe so."

After Teri passed away two years ago, the Ghost Cat found its true meaning.

"So this is a story about loss, moving on, keeping what you had and, I like to think, a permission to love again."

Its author will keep telling sweet stories, and keep finding inspiration from the woman forever at his side.

"Of course I'll always carry her forward."

