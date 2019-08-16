ISSAQUAH, Wash — Pizza is an art- and Team Evening learned that pretty quickly at Papa Murphy's.

Jim, Kim, Saint and Michael competed against each other in an epic pizza-making challenge. The goal? Make a delicious pizza in less than 3 minutes. Easier said than done.

Papa Murphy's lets customers customize their pizzas in the store, with lots of different crusts and fresh toppings. An employee wraps up their pizza for them, and then customers take it home fresh to bake. No waiting for delivery drivers or getting a cold pizza- make it, take it, and bake it! Piece of cake. Or pie. Pizza pie.

Kim's pineapple jalapeno pepperoni was a hit at the office

KING 5

It was an intense competition. Jim blew past the 3 minute mark with his "everything" pizza, while Kim took up the challenge of a Papa Murphy's secret menu item- the thick-crust pizza.

You'll have to watch the video to see who won the pizza-making competition- but sufficed to say, Team Evening will leave the pizza-creation to the folks at Papa Murphy's next time.

Papa Murphy's | Multiple Locations

