How Swanson's Shoe Repair has been in business for nearly 100 years

SEATTLE — Swanson Shoe Repair is a family affair founded in downtown Seattle in 1928. The shop moved to its current location in the Wallingford neighborhood in 1947.

Owner Danny Swanson grew up in the neighborhood just a block away. He is the third generation to run the business. His grandfather Bjorn “George” Swanson, opened the shop, and was a boot repairer for the U.S. Army during WWI.

Beginning the next year, Swanson Shoe Repair will be turning over the key to the fourth generation. Danny's son Daniel will take the helm for an "opportunity to do work that members of my family have been doing for a long time."

"A lot of the shops that are still around are generational. It's something that is either passed down or you know, the next generation decides to get into it," said Danny. "Of course, Grandpa immigrating from Sweden that kind of makes it a little bigger deal. I think it's just a family thing."

"We all get along pretty well too which is also maybe rare," Daniel said, laughing.

Family members have various roles at the shop. Patty is the fitter and requires the most creativity.

"I take care of all the rips the patching zippers, and then I also do alterations," she said. "It just gets me going. I love the machines, the leather, choosing threads."

"When I tell people that I'm a cobbler, they just think I'm a pie without a crust. Like peach cobbler," Daniel said.

Swanson's Shoe Repair also emphasizes sustainability and prevents shoes from going into landfills.

"We're one of the original types of businesses that recycle things. I think we're good for the earth. But we also are good for the community," said Danny. "You know, over the years, we've come to realize that I don't think there's any better type of customer than somebody who gets their shoes repaired."

The shop fixes all shoes from Birkenstocks to sneakers. A sign in front of the reception desk displays the motto: "If George can't fix them, skip them."

But Patty said, "I never saw my dad skip anything. He always had a solution."

"We have employees that are nonfamily and I love them to death. But to have family here. It's good. They always have my back," Danny said.