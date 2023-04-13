Author shines a light on the positive sides of Aberdeen

"A is For Aberdeen" author Kaitlyn Rowe wants local children to grow up proud of their hometown. #k5evening

ABERDEEN, Wash. — "Aberdeen is more than the negative things that people hear all the time," said Kaitlyn Rowe, who has a very good reason to want to be positive. She has a seven month old daughter named Genesis.

"She is about to crawl," Rowe said. "She's trying very very hard to crawl."

Staying positive is also the reason Rowe has just self published a book called "A is For Aberdeen."

"I live in Aberdeen," the ABC rhyming book begins. "A cool little city. Here let me show you what makes me so giddy."

"I really wanted to make something so that my child could be proud of where she was born and where she grew up", Rowe said.

She wrote the book and did all the illustrations, which can only mean two things. Rowe is pretty talented and Genesis must be the mellowest baby ever!

Rowe said there were some places she definitely wanted to feature in the book, like Bee Street Espresso which sells her book at its drive thru.

And T had to be for Tectonic Comics.

"The owner Michelle Conrad is a very very good friend of mine and I would not be where I am without her support," Rowe said.

"I would have her book here but we are sold out," laughed Conrad, who says "A is For Aberdeen" is refreshing for its positivity.

"For so long everyone thinks of Aberdeen as just this rundown town and it is not," Conrad said. "There are businesses popping up everywhere trying to make it better."

"A is For Aberdeen" gives the city's most famous son a shout out of course

"K is for Kurt Cobain Park," the book says, "one of the many parks where we like to play and have fun."

The book obviously wasn't written for adults and yet we discovered aspects of Aberdeen we weren't familiar with. It's a city full of colorful murals with a neighborhood of big homes and mansions.

Like many cities Aberdeen has its share of problems. But thanks to her mom, Genesis will have plenty of things to be proud of as she grows up.

"And with this our tour is done," ends the book. "Aberdeen is so amazing. I hope you had so much fun."

Rowe is busy working on a follow-up, H is for Hoquiam.