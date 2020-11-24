Georgian cheese bread hits all the comfort food buttons

Skalka Cafe and Bakery is making us hungry with their adjaruli

If you are craving comfort food, look no further than this bread boat full of cheese, butter and egg as Skalka Georgian Cafe and Bakery in Seattle.

“The bestseller and what we’re most famous for is the Khachapuri Adjaruli, " said Sergey Zdorovetskiy, Skalka's owner.

This bread boat full of melty goodness comes in small, medium at titanic - which weighs in at 3 pounds.

Skalka also offers other Khachapuri - bread boats filled with savory toppings like sauteed mushrooms and walnut sauce, or stroganoff (!!!) as well as Khinkali - Georgian dumplings, as well as eggplants with walnut sauce and pomegranate seeds, and lots of other Georgian specialties. It's all to go right now, but this deliciousness travels well, especially the stuff packed into those cozy warm bread boats.