Seattle's 'Simply Soulful' to open on historic Central District corner

The restaurant will offer BIPOC artists a space to display their work. #k5evening

SEATTLE — The mother-daughter team behind Simply Soulful has big plans for their next chapter together.

The new site of their restaurant, at the corrner of 23rd Avenue S. and S. Jackson, offers room for a commercial kitchen, an amenity they haven't had despite churning out an impressive amount of food.

But the commercial kitchen is just one bonus. Lillian Rambus and her mother, Barbara Collins are also looking forward to new opportunities for community connections.

Whether it be performing artists like musicians and poets, or small community gatherings, they are hopeful to add to the vibrancy of the neighborhood.

"It's fitting in this area that has been gentrified, and here we are a small black business not only having this location in the Central District but moving to another location on a historically Black corner," explained Lillian.

Simply Soulful got its start at local farmers markets, selling their family matriarch's sweet potato pie recipe.

In 2014, they opened Simply Soulful on E. Madison Street in Seattle.

Everything at the restaurant is homemade. From the biscuits and cornbread muffins to the sides like macaroni and cheese and yams.

"I describe it as being simple food, simple ingredients. We make our own BBQ sauce. We basically serve our customers what we eat," said Barbara.

"My grandmother would be so happy. She always cooked her whole life and took care of people so we created her kitchen for the community," shared Lillian.



While the planned move is exciting, Barbara and Lillian say the pandemic cut business by 25 percent, making their planned move more challenging.

They have a fundraiser through ifundwomen.com where people can contribute.