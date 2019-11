ANACORTES, Wash. — The Shrimp Shack was voted Best Restaurant North Sound in 2019's Best of Western Washington viewers choice poll.

Next time you're headed for Deception Pass, grab a surprisingly tasty bite at the Shrimp Shack your choice for Best Restaurant north of Seattle.

The Shrimp Shack 6168 WA-20, Anacortes, WA 98221

