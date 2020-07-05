Not-so-little free pantry in Shoreline takes up entire carport and fills the community

"Just about anything you think of, we have it,” Jackie said.



It resembles a garage sale, but it’s a garage give-away. Everything in the carport is absolutely free.



"We want to be able to help as many people as we can, which is kind of the reason why we allowed it to get that big,” John said. "People from all over Shoreline are helping us help others, and it's just been amazing. To me, that's what a little free pantry is - just the community helping the community."



They sanitize surfaces twice a day. Christmas lights and cheerful signs are designed to let people know there's no shame in taking what you need.



"Don't be afraid, come on in,” Jackie said. “We will gladly walk away and go inside and let you have your time and space."