Not-so-little free pantry in Shoreline takes up entire carport and fills the community

SHORELINE, Wash. — A “little free pantry” in Shoreline is growing so big, it takes up a family’s entire carport.
John and Jackie Wyatt started the North City Little Free Pantry on April 2, with three coolers and one pantry full of canned goods.
Just over a month later, it’s grown to include clothing, toys, books, toiletries, baby gear, and whatever else the local community donates.
"Just about anything you think of, we have it,” Jackie said.
It resembles a garage sale, but it’s a garage give-away. Everything in the carport is absolutely free.
"We want to be able to help as many people as we can, which is kind of the reason why we allowed it to get that big,” John said. "People from all over Shoreline are helping us help others, and it's just been amazing. To me, that's what a little free pantry is - just the community helping the community."
They sanitize surfaces twice a day. Christmas lights and cheerful signs are designed to let people know there's no shame in taking what you need.
"Don't be afraid, come on in,” Jackie said. “We will gladly walk away and go inside and let you have your time and space."
The Wyatt’s understand the emotional toll. Their family was homeless for more than a year, and before that they lived paycheck to paycheck.
"Just making sure we didn't have to sacrifice a meal over a bill, or a bill over a meal,” John said. “And now that there's so many people out there that are not working, this is our way of being able to give back."
Their not-so-little free pantry shows how big generosity can grow when people come together.
"As long as the community is in need, this all will remain,” Jackie said.