Seattle's Queen of Cardboard puts a DIY twist on recycling

Elise Wulff shares the secrets of her craft on her YouTube channel.

SEATTLE — Elise Wullf is taking cardboard out of its box.

"I think it's a really great medium for anyone to use," she said.

For the past decade, the Seattle woman has been perfecting the art and craft of turning this humble material into something special.

"You can grab some scissors, glue, cardboard and just start making something fun that you can reuse or give as a gift."

She's built creatures, foliage and food.

"Things that I imagine in my head," Wulff said, "Anyone can make anything."

To help the rest of the world get on board with cardboard, Wulff films free online tutorials.

"Really the focus is to do something together with family or friends, or your kids," she said, "and follow along with materials you have at your house."

Sometimes her co-star, Goose, a Goldendoodle, lends a hand in the videos.

Wulff said, "Goose is the most helpful assistant, although he does love chewing cardboard."

The artist credits her Filipino heritage with a penchant for practicality.

"A lot of people who come from immigrant families can relate. You just have to be super-thrifty and creative," Wulff said, "My grandpa makes a giant Christmas village every year. And it's mainly made from papier-mâché, plastic scraps, anything he can find around the house, so I think that just really inspired me."

For the sake of the planet, she's motivated to create sustainable beauty.

"With this art, it's a great conversation starter of talking about reusing materials."

Now, with some help from her husband, Mark, Wulff is taking creativity to the street.

"Wouldn't it be cool if I could display my art and other people's art, like, right outside my house?"

The Minor Art Gallery, or MAG, is now open and lighting up the Magnolia neighborhood. It's a shed-sized structure packed with pieces that can be seen through a large, street-side window.

"My passion for art is to bring some fun and excitement and beauty and weirdness back into the world," Wulff said.

Seattle's Queen of Cardboard hopes you'll grab your own scissors and glue, open your mind, and start creating.