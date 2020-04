SEATTLE — Evening Photojournalist Stan McMeekin recently went out to document this unprecedented time in our history.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he rare and almost eerie footage of empty Seattle landmarks from the famous Space Needle, Pike Place Market, T-Mobile Park, a highway entrance, SeaTac airport, and some of your favorite theaters. Watch his visual piece above.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.