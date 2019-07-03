SEATTLE — Girl Scout Cookies. They're not just for snacking anymore. And to prove it, three top Seattle chefs are serving up a full meal using America's favorite fundraising confections.

"Just shows how versatile these cookies are," says Brittany Bardeleben, pastry chef at Seattle's Dahlia Lounge.

Brownie, Daisy and Junior Girl Scouts of Western Washington helped us taste test the creations.

First up, an appetizer created by Paul Osher of Ballard's Porkchop and Co.

"Shrimp and Samoa-filled wontons," says Osher.

Samoas are the crunchy gooey cookies that come in the purple box.

"My favorite Girl Scout cookie by far," Osher adds. "I love Samoas. I love that they have the coconut and the caramel."

And according to our experts, they make a fine addition to a shrimp wonton.

"It's spectacular," says Arianna, an enthusiastic Brownie.

Next up, food blogger and chef Anna Berman's chicken tenders and noodle salad, also featuring crushed Samoas.

Berman says, "I took inspiration from Mexican cooking with mole, where you use chocolate and savory recipes."

The cookie-encrusted chicken is a hit.

"It's chick-tacular!" shouts one Girl Scout.

Time for dessert, a Thin Mint and cold-pressed coffee Nanaimo Bar.

Chef Bardeleben has crushed Thin Mint cookies into a solid foundation for this refreshing sweet.

"And then we have a lovely ganache glaze on top," she adds.

Our young dinner guests will never think of Girl Scout Cookies the same way again.

If you'd like to try making these recipes yourself, they're posted on the Girl Scouts of Western Washington website.

