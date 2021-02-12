Seattle Center welcomes back families to Winterfest

SEATTLE — A year after going virtual a Seattle Center tradition is back to reality. " Winterfest is special. The reach that it has and both the number of people both Seattleites and from people outside the region who come and experience this campus is phenomenal," said Pete Rush, arts programs specialist for the Seattle Center. Those coming out are treated to a number of fun things to do. "On Saturdays around noon, we have word-class ice sculptors who create an original creation every single week out of a block of ice. They use chainsaws and special tools and over the course of two hours that takes something from a block into a magical artistic sculpture." Inside the Seattle Center Armory, you'll find a wonderland of holiday cheer including decorations, a 30-foot tree, and on weekends, a show. "Live performances are back on Saturday and Sunday's usually around 12:30 you can see a variety of performances on the Armory stage," said Rush.



Maybe the best thing back at Winterfest 2021 is the return of an old family favorite.



"Our Winterfest Village and Train have been around since the 1970s in various iterations. It's one of those things the public looks forward to every year. and we have it back this year. The public can view the train every day between 12 and 6 every single day."



Besides the many old favs, there are also a few new things to experience this year as well.



There's a special hockey exhibit at the Pacific Science Center. A LEGO special exhibit here at the Fisher Pavilion, in addition to all the Winterfest activities that we do."



So whether you're coming for the first time, or 30, having Winterfest back in person is a holiday gift.