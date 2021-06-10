x
Pick your own organic strawberries at this Snohomish County farm

Willie Green's Organic Farm in Monroe offers tasty u-pick treats and a venue for group celebrations. #k5evening
MONROE, Wash. — Nestled in a fertile valley between the Skykomish and Snoqualmie Rivers, Willie Green's Farm is an organic paradise, currently offering you-pick strawberries for $4.00 per pound. Later in the summer you'll find ripe blueberries and raspberries for the pickin'.

The farm also features a fresh-air venue for weddings and other celebrations, with plenty of parking and room for more than 200 guests. The beautifully manicured lawns and impressive gardens provide a fitting backdrop for a country wedding.

