What hikers need to know as Washington parks and trails reopen

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — WTA has been working with land agencies, nonprofit recreation, and conservation partners to create best practices for everyone who gets outside.
1) Practice Physical Distancing
Choose somewhere you can maintain at least six feet between you and other hikers. If you have to pass someone on trail, do so with as much space as possible.
Trail etiquette states the person going uphill has right of way.
2) Stay Close to Home
Visit a trail near you and that you are familiar with.
3) Plan Ahead
Bring your typical essentials: don’t forget hand sanitizer, a mask and toilet paper — bathrooms are going to be closed so you need to know how to go in the woods.
4) Pack It In, Pack It Out
As always, take any garbage with you, including disposable gloves, masks and poop bags if you're dog is tagging along.
5) Respect Closures
Check the status of the place you want to visit. If it is closed, don’t go.
6) Play It Safe
Keep your hikes within your skillset. Any risks could lead to injury or needing to be rescued.
Also if you are sick, stay home.
