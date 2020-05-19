What hikers need to know as Washington parks and trails reopen

By recreating responsibly, we can keep each other safe, and lands and trails open.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — WTA has been working with land agencies, nonprofit recreation, and conservation partners to create best practices for everyone who gets outside.

1) Practice Physical Distancing

Choose somewhere you can maintain at least six feet between you and other hikers. If you have to pass someone on trail, do so with as much space as possible.

Trail etiquette states the person going uphill has right of way.

2) Stay Close to Home

Visit a trail near you and that you are familiar with.

3) Plan Ahead

Bring your typical essentials: don’t forget hand sanitizer, a mask and toilet paper — bathrooms are going to be closed so you need to know how to go in the woods.

4) Pack It In, Pack It Out

As always, take any garbage with you, including disposable gloves, masks and poop bags if you're dog is tagging along.

5) Respect Closures

Check the status of the place you want to visit. If it is closed, don’t go.

6) Play It Safe

Keep your hikes within your skillset. Any risks could lead to injury or needing to be rescued.