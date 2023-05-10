Oscar winners Anne Hathaway and Marisa Tomei talk about their new film 'She Came To Me'

The independent romantic comedy also stars Peter Dinklage and opens in theaters October 6. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Surreal and quirky romantic comedy “She Came To Me” is like a play in a play.

It centers on brilliant composer Steven (Peter Dinklage) who’s suffering from a severe creative block. His former therapist and current wife Patricia (Anne Hathaway) is distracted by her own internal crisis. When he meets tugboat captain Katrina (Marisa Tomei,) she becomes the unlikely muse for a new opera and turns his world upside down.

The independent film was written and directed by Rebecca Miller.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb spoke with her and Oscar-winning actresses Hathaway and Tomei.

HOLCOMB: "This is such a crazy powerhouse room, I feel like if I were to ask, 'Who's the most inspirational woman in this room,' it would be like the Spider-Man meme with all of you just pointing at each other.”

MILLER: (laughter) “That’s true!”

HOLCOMB: "Anne, did you learn anything new about yourself by working with Marisa and Rebecca?"

HATHAWAY: "I mean, maybe to pipe down and open up my ears a little bit more? That's probably the best thing I could have done. The short answer is ‘yes’ and the long answer is much longer. I was really excited, not to make them feel self-conscious, but I revere both of these women on a professional level. And so, to then get to be friends with them - it's the dream, right? It's like the greatest thing ever."

HOLCOMB: "Marisa, did you get this role because of your extensive background with and knowledge of tugboats?”

TOMEI: (laughter) “Yes, I don't know how she found out about my side hustle, but she somehow dug it out… my grandpa was a truck driver, a teamster, and he used to work on the docks. And my other grandpa was a merchant marine. So, I felt like there was some little bit of the bloodline in this kind of machinery, watery thing."

HOLCOMB: "As a member of the audience, it always feels to me like Peter Dinklage can do no wrong. Can you confirm this, having worked with him on this film?"

HATHAWAY: "He can make you laugh in the middle of a take, that's frustrating. (laughter) I love what (Rebecca) said - you said, 'He communicates anxiety so well.’”

MILLER: “Yeah - every type of anxiety.”

TOMEI: “It’s all in the eyebrows. (laughter)"

HATHAWAY: “I just want to underscore… these are her words. Rebecca spent years getting this film made, before we were even a part of it."

TOMEI: "The kindness, the respect, the joy, the fun, the curiosity, everything that you just described were aiming to give us, didn't she give us that? I could cry right now. It was so generous and such a wonderful place to play."

HATHAWAY: "It was a proper, beautiful joy to be cherished.”

HOLCOMB: “See what you all just did? You did the Spider-Man meme with each other. (laughter)"

“She Came To Me” is rated R and opens in theaters October 6.