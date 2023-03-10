'Fair Play' is smart and layered thriller about love and jealousy in the workplace

The movie is now playing in Shoreline and begins streaming on Netflix Friday, October 6. #k5evening

SEATTLE — New thriller “Fair Play” explores a common but complicated problem: power dynamics between men and women in the workplace.

The film centers on Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich,) analysts in a high-stakes finance office who are secretly dating.

After they become engaged, Emily receives a promotion Luke wanted. Despite loving her for her intelligence and strength, he can’t accept those same qualities earned her the position and their relationship begins to crumble.

Writer and director Chloe Domont used personal experience to create the slow-burning thriller.

She spoke with entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb about the cast, characters, and underlying themes of the film.

HOLCOMB: "My least-favorite pejorative is 'bossy.' I'm wondering if you were called that as a child, and if this is more evidence that if we were called that in our life, we are bound for success as women?”

DOMONT: (laughing) “Yeah, it's funny you mention that - I do feel like everything I was criticized for growing up and in high school has served me in my professional life, 100%.”

HOLCOMB: “The film has such a sense of claustrophobia. I heard that you actually built the apartment set so you could move the walls?”

DOMONT: “Yes. It was important to me to create this feeling like the world was closing in on them, so that's what we physically did with the apartment."



HOLCOMB: “How did you decide when it should start moving?”

DOMONT: “We started to bring it in when it’s what I call the ‘no turning back point’ in the film, which is the scene when Luke calls her a cupcake. He weaponizes his insecurity against her, and from that point on, it escalates from there. He is a man who wants to adhere to a modern feminist society, but he's also a man who was raised on traditional ideals of masculinity."

HOLCOMB: "I do love that there are not necessarily any villains in this - it's really more a reflection of society and what is ingrained.”

DOMONT: “Yes. There isn't a clear villain and there isn't a clear hero. These are two people who are, in many ways, both victims of a system that works against them."

HOLCOMB: "The very last line in this film is one for the ages. Are you prepared for all of the memes?"

DOMONT: (laughing) "I am encouraging them."

“Fair Play” is rated R.