Got nostalgia? Retro Emporium in Kent has a cure

Calling all 1980s and 1990s fans! Retro Emporium in Kent wants to help you relive your childhood, one toy at a time.

In addition to toys, owner Anne Smith has collectibles, clothes, posters, candy, and anything else you can remember from the golden decades.

Don't be surprised though, if you see some early 2000s sprinkled in here and there.

"Obviously I'm all 80's and 90's, but finding out what the younger generation likes too," Smith said.

Smith got her start in collecting after she began selling retro items online. As the business grew online, so did her hesitation to expand.

"Who does a brick-and-mortar store in this day and age?"

It was finally another Kent business owner who encouraged Smith to go for it, and in 2019 the Retro Emporium became a staple in downtown Kent.

You'll want to visit with plenty of time on your hands to take in all there is to explore. The newest addition to check out? The Record Room in the back where all the vinyl, cassettes, and cd's you can imagine exist in one place.

And if you haven't tried retro candy, you're in for a treat. Pair it with a Jones Soda that you can also find there, to fuel your discovery fun.

You'll also find treasured throwbacks through photos and videos by visiting the Retro Emporiums' social media.