Cabin getaways are a pandemic-proof fall and winter vacation option

A new list reveals 'steals' and 'splurges' at two of the nation's best vacation destinations, and they're both just a few hours from Seattle.

Has your vacation taken the year off? Maybe it's time to catch a little cabin fever in an actual cabin.

"You can travel with your whole family, you can get people together, you don't need to check-in anywhere," said Josh Viner, a regional director for Vacasa, a company that manages more than 25,000 vacation properties. They've put out a list of the country's five best cabin getaway destinations. Two are right here in the Northwest.

"Both of them, a four-hour drive from Seattle," Viner said.

First up, Lake Chelan, where Deep Water Cabin is listed as a 'steal' for as little as 85 dollars a night.

"There's a beautiful trail that you can walk down. It's got a green grass roof, and it's a really cute little cabin."

The choice for a Chelan 'splurge' is the spacious Constellations Lake House, more castle than cabin, with a price tag to match. At peak season it can run more than a thousand a day.

"There's a big, dark, interlocking stone fireplace," Viner said, "That perfect, picturesque place where a family can get together on a chilly evening."

Also on Viner's top-five list, Mt. Hood. His luxury pick is the Sycamore Lodge, for 300 to 600 bucks a night. Or you can grab a 'steal.' The Alderwood cabin books for as low as 79 dollars.

Cabins make a family friendly getaway any time of year.

"The spring and the fall can be a great time to travel," said Viner.

Amenities vary, so be sure to read the fine print regarding plumbing, heating and pets. To snag your top pick, it's never too early to start planning.