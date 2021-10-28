NFL legend Kurt Warner has a message for Seahawks fans

Warner said the underlying message of the film is one that can also speak to Hawks fans right now.



"To me, one of the greatest messages that I have in my life and that we kind of resonate in our family is: you can't ever let your circumstances define you,” he said. "There's a great line in the movie - 'sometimes you've got to do what you've got to do while you're waiting to do what you want to do.' And that to me is life. But that is always the hardest thing. We live in a time where it's like, 'These are my circumstances now, oh my gosh, everything's great or everything's awful,' as opposed to going, 'Okay, it's just about working through and growing through this so when we get to the other side, things are going be that much better because we worked through it.' But I get it, it's hard. We only get 17 of these games, time is limited. You hate to miss any opportunity. But at the end of the day, it always helps us to appreciate the other side. If there's anything this movie inspires people with, it's that you gain a greater appreciation for the journey once you're through it."



“American Underdog” opens in theaters on Christmas Day.