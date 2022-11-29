Ho ho ho! Santa's come to town in Kirkland at immersive indoor experience

Santa's Winter Wonderland at The Village at Totem Lake is open daily through Christmas Eve. #k5evening

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Want to stroll along a snowy wooded holiday path, without getting cold?

Head to The Village at Totem Lake in Kirkland and check out the new Santa’s Winter Wonderland.

The immersive experience spans 4500 square feet and is open daily through Christmas Eve.

Instagram-worthy backdrops include a penguin choir, skiers and trees, and an area for letter writing next to a giant Santa mailbox.

Guests can also meet the "big guy," in person — Santa photos are available for kids of all ages, and on Mondays, dogs.

There are also an array of holiday decorations available to purchase at a pop-up shop.

"I think a lot of us need it this year. This is the first holiday without any restrictions, so I think there's a pent-up desire to have this really immersive, tactile holiday experience,” said general manager Ray Chavez. “When we put together this Santa's Winter Wonderland, it was with that in mind. And we thought, this year we'll just bring the North Pole to the East Side.”

Reservations are required and can be booked online.