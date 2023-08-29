New Ethiopian coffee house and community center are perfect pairing in Seattle's Rainier Beach

Cafe Avole specializes in single origin Ethiopian coffee and traditional food. #k5evening

SEATTLE — The new location of Café Avole is a perfect partnership of coffee and culture.

It’s attached to the Ethiopian Community Center in the Rainier Beach neighborhood – where owner Solomon Dubie spent many days as a child.

"I grew up in the community center, so this is great,” Dubie said. “I'm a part of it.”

Dubie launched Café Avole to share single origin Ethiopian coffee with Seattle. The bright, fruitful beans are roasted locally in the Georgetown neighborhood and connect him with his family’s heritage.

"Growing up in an Ethiopian household, Ethiopian coffee, watching that whole ceremony, watching my mom and how much hospitality she would give to friends or guests that would come to the house - I mimic that,” Dubie said.

Now, every customer who walks through the door can get a taste of tradition.

The espresso bar features a variety of drinks made with Ethiopian coffee, but the most popular is the lavender latte. There are also iced drinks like the Genesee Tea, made with black tea, lemon and blueberry syrup.

The food menu includes vegetable sambusas – triangular pastries filled with savory lentils. Dubie admits they’re hard to resist.

"I get one a day, I only get one a day,” he laughed.

For breakfast, there’s traditional ful medames - a fava bean dish enjoyed with a side of warm crusty bread.

For Dubie, Café Avole is more than just caffeine and commerce. It's connection.

"I love connecting with people,” Dubie said. “I'm a people person, so me being able to see people, greet people, meet people, just be part of a community is great. I've always wanted to start my own business, something that was meaningful, and this is it."

Avole coffee and merchandise is also available for purchase online.