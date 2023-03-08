Try the Hawaiian inspired bakery and cafe that became famous for its cinnamon rolls

Patrick's Cafe and Bakery in White Center infuses aloha into all of its delicious offerings; and that includes the warm welcome for every customer #k5evening

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — Baking is Patrick Choy's passion and he's managed to turn that passion into a beautiful business in White Center.

"I make the dough from scratch every morning," Choy shared. "I find it (baking) calming and soothing."

Patrick's Cafe and Bakery is located in White Center on 15th Avenue Southwest. He opened here five years ago after running a bakery in Rainier Beach.

He first became known for his cinnamon rolls.

"I serve it traditional with cream cheese icing or my specialty, which is the haupia cinnamon roll," Choy explained. "That's the one everyone comes in for. Haupia is a Hawaiian coconut pudding with toasted macadamia nuts."

While the cinnamon rolls are delicious, Patrick offers many tempting options with Hawaiian twists.

His shortbread cookies are drizzled in lilikoi juice. The chocolate chip cookies feature macadamia nuts. And the pineapple and blueberry scones are to die for.

Patrick also makes custom wedding and birthday cakes many with Hawaiian ingredients like Guava, lilikoi, and haupia.

"On the food side, the best seller is the loco moco," Choy shared. "It's a hamburger patty cooked over rice smothered in gravy. It's all about gravy. I make the gravy from scratch. I roast the bones... all of that."

Choy grew up in Hawaii, but at Patrick's Cafe and Bakery, you can find touches from around the world.

"My mom was half German, half Hawaiian so we did lots of roasted meats. That's how I learned to cook. My dad was Chinese, so we learned Asian food. Our fried rice is really good."

"Hawaii is a melting pot and I'm just a bi-product of that," Choy shared. "And I want to share that with people."