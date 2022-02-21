The NBA returns to Seattle — For one night anyway - What's Up This Week

x
LA Clippers vs Portland / Trailblazers Oct. 3 / Climate Pledge Arena  

The NBA is coming back to Seattle! For one night anyway. The LA Clippers and Portland Trailblazers will play a preseason game at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday, Oct. 3.

Nancy Wilson / Oct. 2 / Showbox Market    

Want to see half of Heart? Seattle's own Nancy Wilson will be playing some old standers plus some solo stuff this Sunday night at Showbox in the Market.

Issa Rae / Oct. 4 / Paramount Theatre

She's become one of the most influential women in Hollywood. Actor and writer Issa Rae is coming to Seattle for a night of conversation. You can be a part of it when she comes to the Paramount Theatre on Oct. 4.

Jimmy O Yang / Sept. 30 / Moore Theatre

He likes Seattle so much he shot his first stand-up special here. Actor and Comedian Jimmy O Yang will be bringing the funny to the Moore Theatre on Friday night.

