MOUNT VERNON, Washington — A Mount Vernon ranch is home to one of the premiere herds in the country – of miniature donkeys.

Julie Jones, owner of JF Miniature Donkeys, says raising them is one of the best decisions she’s ever made.

"Their personality is outstanding. Of all livestock, they are the most loving, comical creatures,” she said.

Originally imported to America from Sicily and Sardinia in the 1920’s, mini donkeys are draft animals that were used to pull carts and work on grinding wheels.

Modern ones have expanded their resumes. Jones’ donkeys have gone on to win blue ribbons at shows and become models, Santa’s helpers, and therapy animals.

"Some people use them for taking to nursing homes, working with troubled kids, working with autistic kids. There's just something about them that just touches your soul,” Jones said.

She has more than 50 living at the ranch right now, and many of the babies will head to new homes in the coming months.

Jones said miniature donkeys need to live in pairs, at minimum – they don’t like to be alone. Owners should have ½ acre per donkey, and they can live for up to 35 years.

She also said their personalities are widely misunderstood.

"They have a reputation as being stubborn, but they're really not. Once they trust you, they'll do about anything for you,” she said. "They really are like coming home to a bunch of big dogs."

JF Miniature Donkeys is located on Best Road in Mount Vernon.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.