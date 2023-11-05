Local MMA fighter wins a World Title at ONE

Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson is representing the Northwest on the big stage.

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Demetrious Johnson produced the fight of a lifetime to retain his “ONE Flyweight World Championship.”

On May 5 in the main event of ONE Championship, the most popular championship in Asia. The local fighter defeated his rival and former titleholder Brazilian fighter “Adriano Moraes” at Colorado’s 1st Bank Center.

An extremely important win for the athlete, and a perfect way for the 13-time Flyweight World Champion to finish his professional career as an MMA.

“I've been doing it for 18 years now,” said Johnson, adding, “I'll contemplate what I want to do after this.”

Mighty Mouse is contemplating retirement, and what a better way than leaving on top.

Johnson grew up in Parkland, Washington, where he attended Washington High School and was a stand-out athlete in track, wrestling, and cross country.

“For me what started my passion was when I was in high school, I'd wrestle” said Johnson, adding, “I love the aspect of it's one versus one.”

Johnson’s rise to greatness was done by determination and hard work. He works out every single day adding 20 hours a week. It’s his livelihood.

Its dedication that was awarded with many Flyweight World Championship tittles in UFC and One.